Omaha’s downtown library one step closer to 14th & Jones

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Library Board of Trustees approved a 10-year lease on Thursday.

The decision helps pave the way for the downtown W. Dale Clark Library’s short move to a 110-year-old building at 14th and Jones streets.

“It’s a piece of... It’s a dump. And it’s going to need a lot of work,” Councilman Vinny Palermo said.

The City Council has the final say on the lease.

Some council members have had reservations about the temporary new location, such as parking and the lack of access to the ORBT bus line.

But those aren’t the only concerns for some on the council.

“Not much transparency, at least through us, the council. The most I got out of this library moving was attending a meeting myself,” Palermo said.

While the city did hold public forums ahead of the announcement to move, Councilman Palermo wondered at the last City Council meeting about the timing, the lack of information, and why the council was being asked to approve a contract with a developer to handle the transition.

Council President Pete Festersen had the same concern.

“I, for one, want to see more information about the leases. The council has not been briefed on the leases,” he said.

The site does have its selling points for some.

“The 14th and Jones property is perfect,” said Mike Kennedy, who sits on the library board. “It has the square footage we need for a vibrant full-service library downtown, and it’s only four blocks from here. It’s near several bus routes, and we think it’s going to be the crown jewel of our branches.”

But the clock is ticking: The mayor’s office is pushing to get the new library up and running within nine months.

