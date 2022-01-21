Omaha unveils art destined for Gene Leahy Mall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You don’t have to wait for the big celebration for the Gene Leahy Mall reopening on Memorial Day to get a glimpse of what’s to come.

The Gene Leahy Mall, sitting now at ground level as the Riverfront continues to take shape, will have a playground, water features, and a performance pavilion.

“Really showing what a highly activated park is with a huge celebration and then daily weekly and monthly programming right away for that first summer,” said Katie Bassett, vice president for MECA.

The new look will also feature a sculpture garden, “which will really be a tranquil place where people can enjoy the art interact with it and find a quiet place within the park,” Bassett said.

The first of five pieces of art will be on display at the mall’s sculpture garden.

“We are going to announce the other four over the coming months,” said Stephan Grot, executive director at Kaneko. “All five of them will be installed during the month of April, maybe a little bit of May. And they will be ready for the grand re-opening on Memorial Day.”

A James Surls creation is the first piece to arrive in Omaha and is currently on display at Kaneko’s Monumental Works exhibit, which runs through March 20. Surls is a nationally recognized artist who makes his home in Colorado, where his artwork was previously on display.

“Directly actually from his backyard,” Grot said. “It was installed on the side of a mountain before it came here, and James is kind enough to loan it to us for the next three years.”

Meca is working with Kaneko to provide public art and hopefully cultural enrichment not only on the revitalized mall, but for the entire area.

“I like to compare public art to great architecture it is a part of the personality of a really wonderful public art is a memorable experience for the people who live here and the people who visit here.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.