Omaha Police looking for information about overnight shooting
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday were looking for tips about an overnight shooting that sent a man to the hospital shortly after midnight.
Police were called to investigate a shooting near 13th Street and Spring Lake Drive, about a block north of L Street, where they found a man with multiple injuries.
Paramedics transported the man to the hospital. He was expected to survive.
Police said the victim and another man were in a truck when someone in a black SUV shot at them.
Anyone with information was urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.
