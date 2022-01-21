NSAA vacates the 2021 Class A football state championship

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a historic move, there won’t be a 2021 Class A state champion in football. In late November Gretna beat Westside 7-3 in what was at the time the Class A state championship game at Memorial Stadium. But today the NSAA board held a hearing on whether Gretna Public Schools allowed an ineligible football player to play.

The Board then voted to uphold the Executive Director determination, with some clarification, which Executive Director Jay Bellar says will be shared with Gretna Public Schools.

The NSAA Board determined that Gretna failed to comply with its constitution and bylaws.

