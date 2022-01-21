Advertisement

NSAA vacates the 2021 Class A football state championship

Gretna football players hoist the Class A state championship trophy after the team beat...
Gretna football players hoist the Class A state championship trophy after the team beat Westside 7-3 to win its first state title on Tuesday, 11/23/21 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a historic move, there won’t be a 2021 Class A state champion in football. In late November Gretna beat Westside 7-3 in what was at the time the Class A state championship game at Memorial Stadium. But today the NSAA board held a hearing on whether Gretna Public Schools allowed an ineligible football player to play. 

The Board then voted to uphold the Executive Director determination, with some clarification, which Executive Director Jay Bellar says will be shared with Gretna Public Schools.

The NSAA Board determined that Gretna failed to comply with its constitution and bylaws.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police officer on leave
Omaha Police captain placed on administrative leave
Omaha homeowners give caution in dangerous home project with contractor
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Wednesday Jan. 19 COVID-19 update: Bellevue schools plan extra days off, citing staffing concerns
Flu vaccines
First Nebraska flu deaths reported this season
Nebraska governor, Attorney General comment on Omaha mask mandate
Nebraska AG says Omaha mask mandate based on ‘fictitious’ city job

Latest News

Huskers basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Health protocols force Nebraska to postpone men’s basketball game
Creighton St. John's at CHI Health Center
After more than a month away Creighton beats St. John’s at home 87-64
Emma Ronsiek
Emma Ronsiek scores a career-high 30 points as Creighton beats St. John’s 86-80
Creighton's head coach Greg McDermott talks with Devin Davis (22) before he went into the game...
After leading most of the game Creighton loses at No. 17 Xavier 80-73