Nebraska governors endorse Fortenberry challenger

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In a news conference Friday morning in the state Capitol rotunda, the current and former governors of Nebraska showed their support for Congressional candidate Mike Flood.

Running to replace embattled Republican Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, who is running to remain Nebraska’s 1st District representative while also facing charges relating to a $30,000 campaign donation, State Sen. Flood of Norfolk secured the endorsements of Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman on Friday.

“Mike Flood and I worked together to pass the two largest tax relief packages in the history of the state at that time,” Heineman said in a news release from the Flood campaign. “He authored the most sweeping pro-life legislation in America to protect the unborn and I signed it into law. Mike Flood is an outstanding leader and a skilled legislator. He is a fiscal conservative, a man of action, and a person of integrity. I am proud to support, endorse, and vote for Mike Flood for Congress.”

“Mike Flood is a strong conservative who will fight for Nebraska’s interests and push back against the Far Left in Washington,” Ricketts said. “We can’t take risks with the 1st District’s representation. Mike is the clear choice to help Republicans retake the House and fire Nancy Pelosi as speaker. Republicans need to come together to back the strongest candidate, and that’s Mike.”

Flood thanked them both for their support.

“I’ve had the privilege of working alongside both Governor Ricketts and Governor Heineman to move our state forward,” Flood said in the release. “I’m honored to have their endorsements. Our campaign is picking up more momentum every day. With the help of Republicans across the 1st Congressional District, we will win in May, we will win in November, and we will help save America.”

Following the endorsement announcement, Fortenberry issued a statement expressing his disappointment.

“Today’s announcement is particularly disappointing because I have counted these people as friends and you hope you can rely on your friends to stand by you when you face adversity like a false and unjust accusation. However, I’ve been very happy to receive endorsements for my re-election from business, community and political leaders across the First District. The voters will pass their own judgement [sic] on the character of the candidates in this race and I will spend this year talking with them about the accomplishments, leadership and conservative values that make me the best person to earn their vote and represent them in Congress.”

The congressman, who announced his re-election campaign earlier this month, also sent statements of support from other Nebraska officials, including Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and State Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue.

“In my travels across Nebraska, there’s a deep reservoir of support for Jeff Fortenberry,” Foley said in the campaign’s email. “Nebraskans know Jeff. They trust him. He’s worked hard for our state. I support Jeff Fortenberry.”

Sanders said: “Jeff Fortenberry has never backed down or shied away from the federal work that needs to be done for Offutt AFB supporting and understanding their missions and appropriating funds appropriately. Fortenberry understands the connections Offutt has to Bellevue, Sarpy County and the State of Nebraska. Congressman Fortenberry rolls up his sleeve for the people, for our communities, and for America!”

The Fortenberry campaign email also included statements of support from the Nebraska Right to Life executive director, the mayor of Norfolk, and heads of Nebraska companies like Burlington Capital, Cornhusker Bank, and Crete Carrier.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.