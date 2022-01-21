Interstate 80 traffic backs up after crash at Q Street
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash along Interstate 80 brought westbound traffic to a halt at Q Street on Friday afternoon.
The Nebraska State Patrol reported the crash involved several semis. The wreckage blocked all westbound lanes of the interstate at Q Street.
The Nebraska State Patrol was warning drivers to expect major backups and delays.
—
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
