Advertisement

Interstate 80 traffic backs up after crash at Q Street

Westbound Interstate 80 at Q
Westbound Interstate 80 at Q(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash along Interstate 80 brought westbound traffic to a halt at Q Street on Friday afternoon.

The Nebraska State Patrol reported the crash involved several semis. The wreckage blocked all westbound lanes of the interstate at Q Street.

The Nebraska State Patrol was warning drivers to expect major backups and delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police officer on leave
Omaha Police captain placed on administrative leave
13th & Spring Lake in Omaha
Man shot multiple times on Omaha street
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Omaha mask mandate hotline
Douglas County streamlines mask mandate input into unofficial poll
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Thursday Jan. 20 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 419 hospitalizations, 21 pediatric patients

Latest News

13th & Spring Lake in Omaha
Omaha Police looking for information about overnight shooting
Authorities said West Center Road would be closed at 252nd Street for some time following a...
Crash west of Omaha forces West Center Road detour
In a press conference Friday in the Nebraska state Capitol Rotunda, Gov. Pete Ricketts, left,...
Nebraska governors endorse Fortenberry challenger
New downtown Omaha library plan
Omaha’s downtown library one step closer to 14th & Jones