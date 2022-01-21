Interstate 80 traffic backs up after crash at Q Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash along Interstate 80 brought westbound traffic to a halt at Q Street on Friday afternoon.

The Nebraska State Patrol reported the crash involved several semis. The wreckage blocked all westbound lanes of the interstate at Q Street.

The Nebraska State Patrol was warning drivers to expect major backups and delays.

I-80 westbound is closed at I-680 westbound for a multiple vehicle accident at I-80 and L Street. Expect a long closure and use an alternate route. @OmahaPolice and @NEStatePatrol are on scene. pic.twitter.com/MRKcYUeuLX — NSP LT Grummert (@NSPLtGrummert) January 21, 2022

