Fatal overnight crash in Northwest Omaha

The name of the victim has not been released.
By Lauren Melendez
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:58 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an injury accident that claimed the life of a young woman Thursday night at 10:10pm.

Officers say 35-year-old Victoria Y. Castro was walking in the west bound lane of Maple near 95th street.

37-year-old Joseph Harris was driving a Chevy Equinox in the same lane and swerved to try and avoid Castro, but ultimately failed and hit her.

Castro was taken to Bergen Mercy hospital with CPR in progress where she died.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

