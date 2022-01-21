Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Thawing back out by the weekend

By Emily Roehler
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll begin to warm back up after a couple of COLD days but we have another frigid start to get through. Temperatures will fall into the single digits to below zero (over W Iowa) by Friday morning under mainly clear skies. By the afternoon we’ll break back into the teens for W Iowa, upper 20s in the Metro and a few low 30s to the W. This comes with increasing clouds and the chance for a few snow showers mainly N of the Metro Friday evening. We could see a few flurries in the Metro but no accumulation.

Snow showers to the N
Snow showers to the N(wowt)

We’ll keep the warm up going for the weekend with highs back to the mid-upper 30s! Sunday will be breezier, so Saturday may be best for outdoor plans. By Monday we’ll have made the climb back to the mid 40s ahead of our next cold front. Monday will be windy at times as the front drops in from the N bringing in a chill, back to the teens, Tuesday.

Warm up through Monday
Warm up through Monday(wowt)
Cold again next Tuesday
Cold again next Tuesday(wowt)

Although we have an active forecast where our temperatures are concerned, there isn’t much in the way of moisture this week... a few systems skirt the area but don’t provide much of a chance for meaningful rain or snow locally. We’ll keep an eye on the chance for some light snow showers or flurries Friday night into Saturday mainly N of the Metro with moisture missing us again on Sunday. Right now, no major system are in sight and we’ll likely finish the month on a fairly dry note. Feel free to hit the car wash this weekend:

Good car wash weather
Good car wash weather(wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

