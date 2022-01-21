Creighton Coach McDermott out for Saturday game against DePaul

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton will be without its head coach Saturday against DePaul: Greg McDermott will miss the game because of COVID-19.

The good news is that the Jays have a very good staff and have won in this situation before.

The biggest challenge: DePaul Blue Demons leader Tony Stubblefield, who played at UNO in the early 1990s and also coached the Mavericks in the mid-90s. He was with Dana Altman at Oregon for more than a decade before taking the job at DePaul.

“I think Tony has done a really good job there,” McDermott said. “I think our fans are going to recognize a lot of what’s he’s doing. I think it looks a lot like what Coach Altman did when he was here and what he’s continued on at Oregon.”

