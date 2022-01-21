Athlete of the Week: Bellevue East’s Neva Ybarzabal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neva Ybarzabal is on a great run for the Bellevue East girls wrestling, she’s won 23 of 25 matches with 21 pins. She also won the first girls’ heavyweight Metro championship over the weekend at UNO. It’s quite the accomplishment because she wrestles underweight, in many cases she is facing people who are significantly heavier.

Her story is also impressive considering what she’s been through, it’s been a challenging couple of years. Right now Neva is a junior but as a freshman, before the girls wrestling was sanctioned by the NSAA, she tore an ACL and then last year while she was sitting out Neva lost both her brother and father.

A teammate convinced her to return this year and she is making the most of it.

Neva is also a good student with a 3.6-grade point average and she would like one day to be a warden inside a maximum-security prison.

