Thursday Jan. 20 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 419 hospitalizations, 21 pediatric patients

Below are today's vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

About Text Nebraska

The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday was encouraging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to cooperate with Text Nebraska in order to help prevent further spread of the virus.

If you are age 19 or older, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and provided a cell number when registering for your test, you will likely receive a text message from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services phone number 1-844-774-7604 that prompts you to take a survey. Adding that number to your phone’s directory will assure that your phone or provider doesn’t mark it as a spam call.

“It is not spam and is safe to respond,” DCHD said in a Thursday news release, noting that the survey is completely digital and doesn’t require you to speak with anyone.

“Text Nebraska is the next step in contact tracing, and this is where you can help,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in the release. “Your response is needed as the number of cases makes it impossible for our staff to keep up with the demand.”

Sarpy/Cass data snapshot

The following information is from data posted Thursday on the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard.

DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has reported 241 COVID-19 deaths to date since the start of the pandemic, with the last deaths reported Jan. 5: 210 were in Sarpy County, and 31 in Cass County. The health department reported 145 COVID-19 deaths in 2021.

Of those who have died, 101 were ages 80 and older, 57 were in their 70s, 45 were in their 60s, 17 were in their 50s, 12 were in their 40s, six were in their 30s, and three were in their 20s.

The dashboard does not provide any information about pre-existing conditions.

CASES: The health department reports that there are currently 5,156 active cases of COVID-19 in Sarpy County, 20 less than a day prior; and 612 in Cass County, up four from Wednesday.

Conversely, the health department added 482 cases to its total cases reported for Sarpy County to date, which now stands at 42,188; 43 cases were added to Cass County’s total of 5,230 cases to date.

Of those active cases, most are in their 20s and 30s — about 1,000 cases in each age group. There are 917 cases among those in their 40s and 672 cases among those in their 50s. There are 985 cases among youth ages 14 and younger, with 260 cases among children ages 4 and younger, the only age group not yet able to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the dashboard, positive cases are those who have received a positive COVID-19 test result; the health department notes that “contact investigation is completed and verified prior to posting on this chart.” Active cases are individuals who are still symptomatic or hospitalized, or were diagnosed within the last 14 days.

The health department also reported a test positivity rate of 69.9% as of Saturday, compared to the 66.2% people-over-people test positivity rate in Douglas County. Approximately 3,600 tests were collected by Sarpy/Cass in the week ending Saturday — the highest amount so far during the pandemic.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department’s hospital data is provided by Douglas County, according to its dashboard. Today’s update can be found below.

VACCINATIONS: The county was reporting a 62% vaccination rate among Sarpy County residents and 57.4% for Cass County.

Douglas County update

DEATHS: The Douglas County Health Department reported five COVID-19 deaths Thursday: two men ages 55-75 and three women ages 65-90 have died.

“The two men had been vaccinated, but none of the three women were vaccinated,” the health department release states.

The local COVID-19 death toll is now at 972.

CASES: DCHD also reported 1,342 cases Thursday, bringing the community total to 128,135 cases since March 2020. The health department reported the county’s 100,000th case on Dec. 23.

The latest report pushes the seven-day rolling average to 1,295 cases, down from an average of 1,365 cases reported Wednesday.

The health department dashboard showed the seven-day average for cases among 100,000 people also decreasing. Thursday’s update showed 1,578.3 cases per 100,000 people, down from 1,693.1 the previous day. The highest average reported to date was 1,819.3 cases reported Jan. 13.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of Wednesday afternoon, local hospitals were 86% full, with 154 beds available, down from 207 beds a day earlier. ICUs were 90% full with 29 beds available, down from 33 beds a day earlier. Pediatric ICUs were 77% full, with 30 beds available.

A year ago, area hospitals were reporting 81% capacity.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: Omaha-metro area hospitals are caring for the most COVID-19 patients since Nov. 30, 2020, according to the county dashboard. As of Wednesday afternoon, local hospitals were caring for nine additional COVID-19 patients for a total of 419 COVID-19 patients. Of those, 21 were in pediatric care — the highest number of young COVID-19 patients reported to date. In local ICUs, there were 111 adult patients; 48 were on ventilators.

Additionally, eight adult patients and one pediatric patient were awaiting COVID-19 test results.

A year ago, there were 240 local COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Bryan Health update

Bryan Health, based in Lincoln, reported Thursday that it was caring for 88 COVID-19 patients. That’s eight more patients than a day prior.

Among those patients, two are pediatric patients. Bryan hospitals are also caring for 10 other pediatric patients.

Additionally, Bryan reported Thursday that 12 of their COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, and eight more patients are awaiting the results of COVID-19 tests.

Bryan also noted Thursday that “30% of Bryan Medical Center’s 43 intensive care beds are occupied with patients currently being treated for COVID-19 or who have a resolved COVID-19 infection but remain inpatients.”

TESTING POLICY CHANGE: Earlier this week, Bryan announced a modified testing process for its patients in order to preserve testing supplies and reserve staff. Bryan has since suspended all COVID-19 testing for the public without symptoms at the On-Demand Lab at its Pine Lake Campus “until further notice.”

“This includes testing for return to travel, return to work, and other general COVID-19 testing for the public without symptoms,” the release states.

The new testing policy went into effect on Monday.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated below. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

THURSDAY

4-7 p.m. at Central High School , located at 124 N. 20th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+ available

4-7 p.m. at Omaha Northwest High Magnet School, located at 8204 Crown Point Ave. – Pfizer for ages 5+ available

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. – All vaccines available

SATURDAY

Noon-3 p.m. at Girls Inc. , located at 2811 N. 45th St. – All vaccines available

2-5 p.m. at the East African Development Association of Nebraska, located at 4735 NW Radial Highway – Pfizer for ages 5+ available

TUESDAY

Noon-3 p.m. at UNL Milo Bail Student Center , located at 6203 University Drive – Pfizer for ages 5+ available

Noon-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. – All vaccines available

Today's #Covid19 Update is right here: https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/latest-news Douglas County Nebraska Nebraska... Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld is offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations, for children ages 5-11, at the following clinics:

OneWorld will also offer children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.

5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

Sarpy/Cass vaccination clinics

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric dose.

Appointments are recommended but not required. For scheduling assistance, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

Pottawattamie County

Some info about COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in Council Bluffs

🔽🔽🔽 pic.twitter.com/rRqkWqa4Jt — Methodist Health System (@MeaningOfCare) January 4, 2022

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Three regular pediatric vaccination clinics have been set up for children ages 5-11:

Wahoo : 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at : 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at 1320 E. 31st St

Fremont: 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at : 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave

The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.

3RPHD’s regular clinics will continue:

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

