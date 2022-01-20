Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Brutal cold locked in today as we look forward to a warmer weekend.
Published: Jan. 20, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Air temperatures in the single digits above and below zero will be the story all morning long with wind chills much colder than that. Warming much at all will be a struggle today with a high in the mid teens the best we can do.
Wind chills will try to improve some this afternoon thanks to wind gusts that back off quite a bit.
We’ll have another night in the single digits tonight into Friday morning before we are able to warm a bit more. Highs in the upper 20s are likely by Friday afternoon but that’s thanks to a south wind that picks up and gusts to 30 mph at times. So while we will warm more, the air will still have a bit to it thanks to that wind.
