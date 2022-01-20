Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Brutal cold locked in today as we look forward to a warmer weekend.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Air temperatures in the single digits above and below zero will be the story all morning long with wind chills much colder than that. Warming much at all will be a struggle today with a high in the mid teens the best we can do.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)
Wind Chill Forecast
Wind Chill Forecast(WOWT)

Wind chills will try to improve some this afternoon thanks to wind gusts that back off quite a bit.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

We’ll have another night in the single digits tonight into Friday morning before we are able to warm a bit more. Highs in the upper 20s are likely by Friday afternoon but that’s thanks to a south wind that picks up and gusts to 30 mph at times. So while we will warm more, the air will still have a bit to it thanks to that wind.

Wind Gusts Friday
Wind Gusts Friday(WOWT)
Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

