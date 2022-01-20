Omaha Police captain placed on administrative leave

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police captain is under fire and off the job Wednesday.

OPD Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez was placed on administrative leave pending the results of an internal affairs investigation. The department declined to provide any further details.

Belcastro-Gonzalez is in the middle of a federal lawsuit against the city slated to go to trial this summer. She’s accusing leaders of discrimination and says she was wrongfully passed over for a deputy chief promotion.

She is also the wife of Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez, who recently retired and is running for Douglas County Sheriff.

