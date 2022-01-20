Advertisement

Omaha Police captain placed on administrative leave

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police captain is under fire and off the job Wednesday.

OPD Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez was placed on administrative leave pending the results of an internal affairs investigation. The department declined to provide any further details.

Belcastro-Gonzalez is in the middle of a federal lawsuit against the city slated to go to trial this summer. She’s accusing leaders of discrimination and says she was wrongfully passed over for a deputy chief promotion.

She is also the wife of Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez, who recently retired and is running for Douglas County Sheriff.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska governor, Attorney General comment on Omaha mask mandate
Nebraska AG says Omaha mask mandate based on ‘fictitious’ city job
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Omaha man charged in fatal four-car crash in November
Nebraska reports missing inmate from Omaha
Body found in search of missing Sarpy County man

Latest News

Truck hits, kills deer in Cass County, Neb.
Deer killed, truck totaled in snowstorm crash near Louisville, Neb.
Omaha mask mandate hotline
Thousands call into Douglas County mask mandate hotline
UNO biz school prep camps
UNO planning business school prep academy
Douglas County Attorney's race
Election 2022: Douglas County Attorney's Race update