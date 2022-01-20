Advertisement

Man shot multiple times on Omaha street

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man appeared to be multiple times in Omaha early Thursday morning. Police believe his wounds were non-life threatening.

Officers responded to 13th and Spring Lake Drive about 12:20 a.m. to investigate.

They learned the 23-year-old victim was shot while in a truck and in need of medical help. He was transported to a hospital.

Another man with him was not hurt.

6 News observed multiple bullet holes in the area of the driver’s side door.

Investigators determined someone in a black SUV shot at them.

Anyone with information to help identify the gunman is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or provide tips on the P3 Tips mobile app or the Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

