Man shot multiple times on Omaha street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man appeared to be multiple times in Omaha early Thursday morning. Police believe his wounds were non-life threatening.

Officers responded to 13th and Spring Lake Drive about 12:20 a.m. to investigate.

They learned the 23-year-old victim was shot while in a truck and in need of medical help. He was transported to a hospital.

Another man with him was not hurt.

6 News observed multiple bullet holes in the area of the driver’s side door.

Investigators determined someone in a black SUV shot at them.

Anyone with information to help identify the gunman is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or provide tips on the P3 Tips mobile app or the Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

