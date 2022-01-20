Advertisement

Health protocols force Nebraska to postpone men’s basketball game

Huskers basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Huskers basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena(Joe Nugent)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Athletics on Thursday announced that the men’s basketball team would not be able to play against Ohio State this weekend “due to health and safety protocols within the Husker program.”

“With players currently in health and safety protocol, Nebraska fell below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum, with fewer than seven scholarship players available,” the release states.

In accordance with the Big Ten’s COVID-19 policies, the athletics department is working with conference officials to reschedule the game with the No. 19 Buckeyes, which had been set for Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

The team’s next scheduled game will be at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lincoln against No. 8 Wisconsin.

