Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell requests new trial after juror interviews

Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of the jury's second note during Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York.(Elizabeth Williams | Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell has formally requested a new trial, less than a month after her conviction on sex trafficking charges.

In a Wednesday letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan, Maxwell lawyer Bobbi Sternheim said the motion for a new trial had been filed under seal and requested that all submissions related to “Juror No. 50 remain under seal until the Court rules.”

The motion for a new trial had been promised by Maxwell’s lawyers, who had raised concerns about media interviews following the verdict in which the juror said he had been sexually abused as a child.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police officer on leave
Omaha Police captain placed on administrative leave
Omaha homeowners give caution in dangerous home project with contractor
Nebraska governor, Attorney General comment on Omaha mask mandate
Nebraska AG says Omaha mask mandate based on ‘fictitious’ city job
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Wednesday Jan. 19 COVID-19 update: Bellevue schools plan extra days off, citing staffing concerns
Car hits pedestrian in Blackstone District, third incident in seven months

Latest News

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street in...
EXPLAINER: What endemic means for COVID-19
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
13th & Spring Lake in Omaha
Man shot multiple times on Omaha street
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
Social media challenge lands teens in hospital