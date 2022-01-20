Douglas County Health Dept. unveils new electronic contact tracing feature ‘Text Nebraska’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The onset of the Omicron variant has forced healthcare professionals into emergency mode as COVID-19 infections spread at a rapid fire pace.

Doctors say anything to curb the spread will help, but preventing new infections would preserve public safety, and give everyone some reprieve.

Everything from hospital systems to restaurants to schools are feeling the effects of staffing shortages and Douglas County Health Department personnel believes their latest resource will help keep the community safer.

That resource ‘Text Nebraska’ is an automated case investigation service that sends a survey out to people who have tested positive for the virus.

Here’s how it works: once the Health Department gets notification of a positive lab report, the service sends a text message from 844-774-7604 to the person who tested positive.

That person then has 24 hours to begin the survey in the message, which asks you to provide details about where you’ve traveled and who you may have been around, including an option to offer their name and contact information.

“It allows the person to not only report to us and identify contacts, but then provides them with the accurate information about how to isolate if they’re sick and how their contacts should quarantine if they need to do that.” said Justin Frederick, the Supervisor of Communicable Disease Epidemiology for Douglas County Health Dept.

The department will then send the survey to the people who may have been exposed and give them directions on how they should proceed.

Frederick says it takes the guessing and panic out of contact tracing, giving people the correct tools to stay safe. ”If a person’s been exposed, and they’re vaccinated, CDC says they can continue to work as long as they wear a mask. If they’re unvaccinated then they need to quarantine for 5 days.”

Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse boasts “Text Nebraska is the next step in contact tracing, and this is where you can help,” adding “Your response is needed as the number of cases makes it impossible for our staff to keep up with the demand.”

Text Nebraska is available in English and Spanish to all Nebraska residents 19 and older.

