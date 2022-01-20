Advertisement

After more than a month away Creighton beats St. John’s at home 87-64

By Joe Nugent
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At long last, a home game for Creighton. It was 33 days since the last one and the Bluejays made the most of it building a 30-point lead against St. John’s before winning 87-64. They were good from the jump leading more than 39 minutes of the game, Alex O’Connell scored a game-high 28 points.

O’Connell connected on six of his nine three-pointers and went three of five inside the arc. The 28 is a career-best for Alex, two others also had career bests. Arthur Kaluma scored 20 points and Trey Alexendar who played a lot of point guard scored 11 points off the bench. After the game, Greg McDermott said he’s been working on that position for a few weeks.

The 33 day stretch between home games was the program’s longest in 34 years and the 87 point performance, makes the program now 125-6 at CHI Health Center when scoring at least 80 points. The Jays are now 11-5 and 3-2 in the BIG EAST. They’ll be back home against DePaul Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The Blue Demons lost tonight to 20th ranked Xavier 68-67.

