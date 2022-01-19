Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Bitter cold air has moved in and will be tough to get rid of!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frigid air has moved in overnight and continues to spill in this morning. Temperatures will likely stay in the teens the majority of the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There won’t be much movement in the temps.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Once the wind chills drop below zero this morning, they’ll likely stay there all day long. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will try to clear late but it won’t be enough to help us warm.

Wind Chill Forecast (WOWT)

Strong wind gusts up near 40 mph are still possible early this morning but the strongest gusts should back off to near 30 mph this afternoon.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

The wind continues to back off tonight and along with clear skies we’ll be able to plummet down near zero by Thursday morning. That will lead to another cold day Thursday afternoon. Frankly it will be tough to warm much at all Friday as well.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

