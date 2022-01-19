Advertisement

Omaha mask mandate: City, state attorneys file arguments

By Brian Mastre
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Attorneys for the City of Omaha filed court documents Wednesday explaining why they believe they’re right when it comes to the Nebraska Attorney General’s lawsuit fighting the Omaha mask mandate.

The city’s lawyers argue that Omaha has broad authority to enact ordinances, rules, and regulations because it has a metropolitan classification, especially when it comes to the health of its residents.

The city also argues that just because the City Council took previous action doesn’t mean the city health director cannot act now.

The city writes that based on the AG Doug Peterson’s argument: “The health director retains the authority to do anything and everything to address a pandemic but could never impose a mask ordinance. This is an extremely tortured interpretation of the law of preclusion.”

RELATED: Nebraska AG says Omaha mask mandate based on ‘fictitious’ city job

Meanwhile, in new court documents filed by the Attorney General, his team argues that Omaha cannot find one example where the city health director has imposed an infectious disease control measure and therefore proves their point that Dr. Huse doesn’t have that power.

Attorneys for the state also argue the mask mandate must be stopped now because the oversight and power of the Nebraska health director has forever been damaged.

A judge will hear the arguments in court on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Nebraska governor, Attorney General comment on Omaha mask mandate
Nebraska AG says Omaha mask mandate based on ‘fictitious’ city job
Omaha man charged in fatal four-car crash in November
Body found in search of missing Sarpy County man
Nebraska reports missing inmate from Omaha

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Wednesday Jan. 19 COVID-19 update: Nebraska hospitalizations at high since December 2020
The latest data from the CDC shows 67% of people 5 and up in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.
Experts say more serious COVID variants likely after omicron
There have been more than 66 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States,...
Study: 1 in 5 Americans have caught COVID-19 at some point
Leaders with the Nebraska State Education Association say staff across the state of Nebraska...
Nebraska schools work through staffing shortages