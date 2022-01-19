Nebraska lawmakers propose plans to fix health care workforce shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Senators proposed four bills Tuesday to address the health care workforce shortage.

From throwing cash at the problem to rebuilding the pipeline of people.

“These nurses working now on the front lines have seen more death and dying in three years than I’ve seen in my 30-year career,” said Register Nurse Linda Stones.

Linda Stones is a member of the Nebraska Board of Nurses. She’s here to support lawmakers’ plans to do something.

“This virus is not compassionate. It affects your lungs, but not your brain. You know exactly what’s happening to you as your lungs fail and you can’t breathe. And there’s very limiting things nurses can do to help that,” said Stones.

One of the bills would take $50 million from the American Recovery Plan and get cash into the hands of front-line nurses. With an estimated $25,000 in the state, that would amount to $2,000 per nurse.

“I’m not saying money is going to make up for the sacrifice they’ve made because they are so committed. But we have to do something to show them -- please hang on -- and that help is on the way,” said State Senator Mike McDonnell of Omaha.

Part of the problem is that there was a nursing crisis before the pandemic, some 4,000 short, and even if there were more young people wanting to become nurses, there isn’t enough faculty to teach them.

The shortage isn’t just an urban issue but a rural one as well.

A $5 million plan would offer nursing scholarships. A $2 million proposed grant program would reward those who come up with innovative ways to deliver health care.

“From this side of the fence, I want to give hospitals another opportunity to help you and move forward to the 21st century -- hopefully -- post-COVID health care system,” said Senator Robert Hilkemann of Omaha.

Hospital leaders say what’s happening now is untenable with staff members being poached from hospitals by the highest bidder.

