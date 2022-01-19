Advertisement

Nebraska Correction report missing inmate from Omaha

(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Omaha Tuesday night.

It’s reported Brandon Bridgeford, 32, didn’t come back to CCC-O from community work and his electronic monitoring device was deactivated.

He’s described as 5′8, 182 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Bridgeford is serving 18-26 years on two counts of theft by receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking out of Douglas County. There’s a pending release date of Feb. 17, 2024.

Officials advise calling local police or the Nebraska State Patrol to give any tips or information.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Gretna father of 3
Authorities, volunteers continue search for missing Sarpy County father of three
Body found in search of missing Sarpy County man
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Nebraska meatpacking worker dies after being hurt on the job
Nebraska Corrections confirm inmate’s death

Latest News

Leaders with the Nebraska State Education Association say staff across the state of Nebraska...
Nebraska schools work through staffing shortages
Nebraska schools staffing issues
Nebraska schools staffing issues
BREAKING: Nomi outdoor testing sites closed Wednesday
BREAKING: Nomi outdoor testing sites closed Wednesday
Proposals to fix Nebraska hospital staffing crisis
Proposals to fix Nebraska hospital staffing crisis