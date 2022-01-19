Nebraska Correction report missing inmate from Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Omaha Tuesday night.

It’s reported Brandon Bridgeford, 32, didn’t come back to CCC-O from community work and his electronic monitoring device was deactivated.

He’s described as 5′8, 182 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Bridgeford is serving 18-26 years on two counts of theft by receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking out of Douglas County. There’s a pending release date of Feb. 17, 2024.

Officials advise calling local police or the Nebraska State Patrol to give any tips or information.

