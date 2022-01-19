Nebraska AG says Omaha mask mandate based on ‘fictitious’ city job

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - During a news conference Tuesday on Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the Nebraska Attorney General was asked about the Omaha mask mandate.

Doug Peterson said Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse created a “fictitious” city health director in order to get around state law.

Peterson filed a lawsuit last week to stop enforcement of the Omaha mask mandate, arguing that Dr. Huse unilaterally issued the mandate without approval from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and that Huse exceeded her authority under local and state law. On Friday, three Omaha City Council members joined the lawsuit fighting the Omaha mask mandate.

The hearing on the matter is set for Monday, Jan. 24, which Peterson expressed frustration about.

“Initially, the hearing date was given to us as Tuesday of this week — today,” he said during Q&A. “The district court judge who was assigned the case asked it to be pushed back to next week. That was a little difficult for us to accept because in my mind, each day that mandate is in effect, it’s in effect on the citizens of Omaha without the authority to do so.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.