Man arrested for attempted bank robbery in Omaha will have first court appearance

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused of attempted bank robbery last Friday will appear before a Douglas County judge Wednesday.

Police initially arrested Jonathon Krula, 38, for attempted bank robbery but the arrest affidavit indicates it went further than that.

Krula allegedly walked into the Pinnacle Bank near South 108th & Q and handed a note that said “I’m a bomb, pay me.” Then instructed employees not to give him trackers or dye packs.

He then sat down in a chair and waited for employees to hand over several bags of money, which they did. But then he threw it on the floor, walked out, and drove away.

He was able to help police track him down by leaving his wallet on the counter with identifying information.

