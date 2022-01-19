Advertisement

First Nebraska flu deaths reported this season

The first death comes as cases in South Dakota continues to climb in the state, something health systems have noted since late November.(Dakota News Now)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State and local health authorities reported the first influenza-associated deaths of the season Wednesday.

Nebraska DHHS, Douglas County Health Department, Two Rivers Public Health Department, and Sarpy/Cass Health Department reported four deaths in all. All of the patients were older than 50.

One had influenza B and three had influenza A including one who was coinfected with COVID-19.

The health authorities said flu activity was elevated in the state and that the best protection is to get the annual flu vaccine.

The vaccine can reduce flu-related illnesses, visits to the doctor, missed work or school, and flu-related hospitalizations.

The flu vaccine is easy to find. If you need help, check Vaccines.gov.

They offer this other advice on prevention measures:

  • Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue every time you cough or sneeze. Throw the used tissue in a wastebasket.
  • Practice non-pharmaceutical interventions If you don’t have a tissue, sneeze or cough into your sleeve.
  • After coughing or sneezing, always clean your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand cleaner.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Do not share eating utensils, drinking glasses, towels, or other personal items.
  • Clean your hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand cleaner.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick, if possible.

