First Nebraska flu deaths reported this season
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State and local health authorities reported the first influenza-associated deaths of the season Wednesday.
Nebraska DHHS, Douglas County Health Department, Two Rivers Public Health Department, and Sarpy/Cass Health Department reported four deaths in all. All of the patients were older than 50.
One had influenza B and three had influenza A including one who was coinfected with COVID-19.
The health authorities said flu activity was elevated in the state and that the best protection is to get the annual flu vaccine.
The vaccine can reduce flu-related illnesses, visits to the doctor, missed work or school, and flu-related hospitalizations.
The flu vaccine is easy to find. If you need help, check Vaccines.gov.
They offer this other advice on prevention measures:
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue every time you cough or sneeze. Throw the used tissue in a wastebasket.
- Practice non-pharmaceutical interventions If you don’t have a tissue, sneeze or cough into your sleeve.
- After coughing or sneezing, always clean your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand cleaner.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Do not share eating utensils, drinking glasses, towels, or other personal items.
- Clean your hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand cleaner.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick, if possible.
