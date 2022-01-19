Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold again Thursday with a warm up in sight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frigid wind chill lingers into Thursday morning... W Iowa is under a Wind Chill Advisory with feels like temperatures as cold as 25 below by early Thursday. Dress in layers! Frostbite can occur in 30 min under these conditions:

Wind Chill Advisory (wowt)

Afternoon highs stay in the teens on Thursday with less wind chill and more sun, so it will feel warmer than Wednesday.

Thursday wind chill (wowt)

However, we don’t really notice much relief from the cold until the weekend when we break back above freezing. We’ll briefly touch the 40s next Monday!

5 day forecast (wowt)

The warm up is brief! Take advantage of these warmer days for outdoor plans or any errands you might have. A N wind kicks back in on Monday afternoon as our next cold front drops in. This brings us back to the teens on Tuesday:

5 day forecast (wowt)

Although we have an active forecast where our temperatures are concerned, there isn’t much in the way of moisture this week... a few systems skirt the area but don’t provide much of a chance for meaningful rain or snow locally. We’ll keep an eye on the chance for some light snow showers or flurries Friday night into Saturday mainly N of the Metro with moisture missing us again on Sunday. Right now, no major system are in sight and we’ll likely finish the month on a fairly dry note.

