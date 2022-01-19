Advertisement

Deer hurls through pickup, driver okay

The driver reported minor injuries, needed no treatment
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The driver of a pickup truck refused medical attention after he collided with a deer which entered and exited his vehicle.

The Cass County, Nebraska sheriff’s office reported the incident at 5:13 p.m. Friday during the snowstorm.

A 45-year-old Omaha man reported he was westbound on State Highway 66 about a mile east of Louisville when the incident happened.

Investigators believe that the deer may have been struck by another vehicle before it hit the 2015 Chevy Silverado but the driver was unable to confirm it.

The deer struck the hood of the pickup, entered the passenger compartment through the windshield, and broke the passenger headrest before exiting out the rear window.

The sheriff’s office reported the driver said he may have had minor injuries to his face and hand from flying glass but refused treatment.

The pickup truck was likely a total loss due to the damage. The fate of the deer was not included in the report..

