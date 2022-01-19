Car hits pedestrian in Blackstone district, third incident in seven months

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police responded to an accident in the Blackstone district Tuesday night after a caller reported a woman was hit by a car.

The accident happened at the intersection of 40th and Farnam around 7:30 p.m. according to Omaha police officials.

“We were sitting at the first table by the window and all the sudden I looked out, there was a car stopped, they were out and I just saw someone on the ground, and I thought, ‘I think there’s someone who got hit’ and another car pulled up and helped them,” says witness Kylie Beetle-Carter, who was eating dinner at Mula when Tuesday’s accident occurred.

It marks the third pedestrian accident in the popular district since last summer.

In early December, 20-year-old Kaitlyn Van Essen was hit and killed while in the crosswalk at 38th and Farnam, and in June, 25-year-old Lindsey Cavlovic narrowly survived after she was hit while crossing Farnam just before 40th street.

After Van Essen’s accident, Cavlovic spoke with 6 News stating that more immediate efforts need to be made in the district to protect pedestrians and drivers.

“The more these things happen, the less safe pedestrians feel safe and you don’t want to go to an area where you don’t feel safe, you want to go and enjoy the people you’re with and not have tragedy and heartbreaking events occur,” she said.

Tuesday night’s victim is said to be far less severe than past accidents, as she suffered non-life-threatening injuries according to Omaha police officials.

The district appears to have added more pedestrian crossing signs along the several block stretch, but witnesses say coming to the district still makes them think twice.

“Not going to lie when we were driving down here we were actually talking about it, how scary driving down here is,” Beetle-Carter says.

