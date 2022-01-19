Betty White memorial donations gift more than $30,000 to Nebraska Humane Society

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Humane Society said Wednesday that the Betty White Challenge raised tens of thousands of dollars for their organization.

On Monday, in celebration of what would have been the late legendary actress’ 100th birthday, the internet funneled donations to animal-focused nonprofits across the country.

“Unbelievable for such an organic fundraiser that we really didn’t need to do much promotion for!” an NHS spokeswoman told 6 News. “Many thanks to our community for their incredible generosity in the name of such an iconic animal supporter. And of course huge thanks to Betty White whose passion lives on.”

Need some faith in humanity restored? Let's talk about yesterday. Many wonderful folks and their kids spent time... Posted by Nebraska Humane Society on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

We have a lot to be thankful for today.



First, we were absolutely blown away by the response to the #BettyWhiteChallenge - about 1,500 people donated over $50,000 for the animals in Betty's honor. Thank you everyone for your support! ❤️



P.S. - Rose still needs a forever home! pic.twitter.com/rfinEkE4wF — Nebraska Humane Society (@NEHumaneSociety) January 18, 2022

