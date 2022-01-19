Advertisement

Betty White memorial donations gift more than $30,000 to Nebraska Humane Society

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Humane Society said Wednesday that the Betty White Challenge raised tens of thousands of dollars for their organization.

On Monday, in celebration of what would have been the late legendary actress’ 100th birthday, the internet funneled donations to animal-focused nonprofits across the country.

“Unbelievable for such an organic fundraiser that we really didn’t need to do much promotion for!” an NHS spokeswoman told 6 News. “Many thanks to our community for their incredible generosity in the name of such an iconic animal supporter. And of course huge thanks to Betty White whose passion lives on.”

Need some faith in humanity restored? Let's talk about yesterday. Many wonderful folks and their kids spent time...

Posted by Nebraska Humane Society on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Nebraska governor, Attorney General comment on Omaha mask mandate
Nebraska AG says Omaha mask mandate based on ‘fictitious’ city job
Omaha man charged in fatal four-car crash in November
Body found in search of missing Sarpy County man
Nebraska reports missing inmate from Omaha

Latest News

UNO biz school prep camps
UNO planning business school prep academy
Douglas County Attorney's race
Election 2022: Douglas County Attorney's Race update
5 day forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold again Thursday with a warm up in sight
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
Douglas County streamlines mask mandate input into unofficial poll