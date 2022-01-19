Betty White memorial donations gift more than $30,000 to Nebraska Humane Society
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Humane Society said Wednesday that the Betty White Challenge raised tens of thousands of dollars for their organization.
On Monday, in celebration of what would have been the late legendary actress’ 100th birthday, the internet funneled donations to animal-focused nonprofits across the country.
“Unbelievable for such an organic fundraiser that we really didn’t need to do much promotion for!” an NHS spokeswoman told 6 News. “Many thanks to our community for their incredible generosity in the name of such an iconic animal supporter. And of course huge thanks to Betty White whose passion lives on.”
