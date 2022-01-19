Advertisement

Army Corps of Engineers gets $14 billion to help ease supply chains

President Joe Biden is seen in a file phot. The spending stems largely from President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure deal, and the administration is attempting to showcase how the projects will improve supply chain backlogs.(Source: Pool/CNN/file)
By JOSH BOAK
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(AP) - The Biden administration on Wednesday announced the release of $14 billion to the Army Corps of Engineers to fund 500 projects, with a focus on easing supply chain problems.

The spending stems largely from President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure deal, and the administration is attempting to showcase how the projects will improve supply chain backlogs.

There are three specific projects tied to reducing supply bottlenecks by making it easier to transport goods, according to a White House fact sheet obtained by The Associated Press. U.S. ports have struggled to manage the inflow of container ships and move containers onto trucks as the economy recovered from the pandemic, prompting delays in sending goods to consumers and higher prices.

Among the projects being funded for the Army Corps of Engineers is $858 million to replace locks on the Ohio River so that water levels are high enough for large cargo ships. Locks are enclosures that help to raise and lower water levels and make it easier to navigate waterways on uneven terrain. Wednesday’s announcement includes $470 million for a new lock in Michigan that is key for shipping iron ore.

In California, there will be $8 million spent on navigation that will allow larger and more ships to pass at the Port of Long Beach, which is part of the nation’s largest port complex.

Norfolk Harbor in Virginia will receive $69 million to expand its capacity, after handling 67% more shipping containers in 2021 than it did 10 years ago.

