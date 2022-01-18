Sheriff says 1 man killed in rollover crash near Madison

MADISON, Neb. (AP) - A driver has died in a rollover crash near Madison in northeastern Nebraska. Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk says in a news release that the crash happened around 8:30 Sunday night when a car went off the road near a rural intersection northwest of Madison and rolled.

Volk says the driver, 37-year-old Shane Melcher of Meadow Grove, was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

A 37-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was flown from the scene in a medical helicopter to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of the crash.

