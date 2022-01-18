Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Mild today ahead of a strong cold front tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a little chilly out the door in the 20s today. That is ahead of what will be the last of the mild air for the week. Highs in the 50s are likely this afternoon, especially on the Nebraska side of the river where there is less snow cover. Iowa will be colder due to more snow left on the ground. A 20 degree difference is likely from west to east this afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Area Highs (WOWT)

A powerful cold front is forecast to move through early this evening bringing an end to the 50s for a while. It will move through and flip the winds to the north after 6pm tonight and they will increase significantly. Gusts to 40 mph are likely.

Cold Front (WOWT)

Wind Gusts Today (WOWT)

That cold air will be in place Wednesday and be tough to shake for the rest of the week. Wind chills in the single digits above and below zero are likely all of Wednesday.

Wednesday Wind Chills (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

