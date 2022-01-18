Omaha man warns others of online romance scam

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For some people, the pandemic has increased a feeling of isolation and that can make them easier targets for romance scams.

The Better Business Bureau has seen a spike and one victim wants his story to be a warning.

An attractive photo and tantalizing offer of riches lured Eric Shoemaker into an online romance.

“I thought my luck had changed, I thought I was starting a new life and I was ready to leave everything behind,” said Shoemaker.

The scammer sent an official looking document claiming $23 million from another country had been cleared for deposit in Eric’s bank account.

“Here’s a picture of the house we were going to buy,” said Shoemaker.

But now, realizing the scammer used love on the run.

“He drained my account. The day before my birthday,” said Shoemaker.

$33,000 lost.

“It’s easy to look at this and say how can anyone fall for this, but people should understand the sophistication level of these scammers. They know how to socially engineer their victims, to win their trust,” said Jim Hegarty, Better Business Bureau.

Before realizing he’d been scammed, Eric says the scammer used him to move money.

“People would put money in my cash app, and I’d take it out and send it to someone else,” said Shoemaker.

And supposed a relative also sent birthday cards and inside the envelope would be money. The victim turns that into iTunes cards and gave that number to the scammer who pulled the money out.

“They’re looking for someone here in our country who can help them move money that has been ill-gotten by them,” said Hegarty.

Eric wishes he’d seen the warning sign sooner.

“Fake addresses, phone numbers that wouldn’t work,” said Shoemaker.

Eric saved plenty of evidence to show he’s not involved in money laundering but instead a victim of a romance scammer who broke his heart and bank account.

The Better Business Bureau says romance scammers will make up excuses why they can’t meet in person. In this case, the victim was told a Zoom call wouldn’t work either because of a broken laptop camera.

The United Nations also warns about scams using phony documents naming the organization.

