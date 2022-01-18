Advertisement

Omaha man warns others of online romance scam

By Mike McKnight
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For some people, the pandemic has increased a feeling of isolation and that can make them easier targets for romance scams.

The Better Business Bureau has seen a spike and one victim wants his story to be a warning.

An attractive photo and tantalizing offer of riches lured Eric Shoemaker into an online romance.

“I thought my luck had changed, I thought I was starting a new life and I was ready to leave everything behind,” said Shoemaker.

The scammer sent an official looking document claiming $23 million from another country had been cleared for deposit in Eric’s bank account.

“Here’s a picture of the house we were going to buy,” said Shoemaker.

But now, realizing the scammer used love on the run.

“He drained my account. The day before my birthday,” said Shoemaker.

$33,000 lost.

“It’s easy to look at this and say how can anyone fall for this, but people should understand the sophistication level of these scammers. They know how to socially engineer their victims, to win their trust,” said Jim Hegarty, Better Business Bureau.

Before realizing he’d been scammed, Eric says the scammer used him to move money.

“People would put money in my cash app, and I’d take it out and send it to someone else,” said Shoemaker.

And supposed a relative also sent birthday cards and inside the envelope would be money. The victim turns that into iTunes cards and gave that number to the scammer who pulled the money out.

“They’re looking for someone here in our country who can help them move money that has been ill-gotten by them,” said Hegarty.

Eric wishes he’d seen the warning sign sooner.

“Fake addresses, phone numbers that wouldn’t work,” said Shoemaker.

Eric saved plenty of evidence to show he’s not involved in money laundering but instead a victim of a romance scammer who broke his heart and bank account.

The Better Business Bureau says romance scammers will make up excuses why they can’t meet in person. In this case, the victim was told a Zoom call wouldn’t work either because of a broken laptop camera.

The United Nations also warns about scams using phony documents naming the organization.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Gretna father of 3
Authorities, volunteers continue search for missing Sarpy County father of three
Body found in search of missing Sarpy County man
Nebraska meatpacking worker dies after being hurt on the job
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Nebraska Corrections confirm inmate’s death

Latest News

Nebraska Congressman Fortenberry diagnosed with COVID
Gerard Skutnik
Omaha man charged in fatal four-car crash in November
6 On Your Side: Romance scams drains account
6 On Your Side: Romance scams drains account
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds breaks campaign fundraising record in Iowa