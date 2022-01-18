Advertisement

Omaha man charged in fatal four-car crash in November

Bond set for $10,000
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 55-year-old Omaha man was arrested over the weekend for charges relating to a fatal crash in west Omaha that left a 78-year-old woman dead days before Thanksgiving.

Omaha Police reported in November that Patricia Brinkman of Omaha died at the scene after the Malibu she was driving was hit by a speeding Toyota Tundra, pushing her vehicle into an Equinox and a BMW also at the intersection of 144th Street and Eldorado Drive. OPD said at the time of the crash — 10:50 a.m. Nov. 21 — the Toyota driven by Gerard Skutnik was traveling faster than the posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour at the time of the crash. Court documents revealed that he was driving about 97 miles per hour.

Gerard Skutnik
Gerard Skutnik(Omaha Police Department)

Skutnik was taken into custody Sunday after a warrant for his arrest was issued Saturday. He is charged with willful and reckless motor-vehicle homicide.

At his court appearance Tuesday, Skutnik waived his preliminary hearing so the case will go to trial. Bond was set at $10,000.

