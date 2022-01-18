Nebraska Congressman Fortenberry diagnosed with COVID

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s congressman who represents the state’s first district in the U.S. House of Representatives has been diagnosed with COVID.

In an announcement Monday, Jeff Fortenberry will vote this week by proxy while recuperating and working from home.

A judge denied his defense team a dismissal in early January on an indictment case accusing Fortenberry of lying to the FBI. The trial is expected to start on Feb. 15.

“Though I have been vaccinated and took every precaution to avoid infection, I have contracted a moderate case of COVID-19. Per House protocol, I will be recuperating and working from home, and will vote by proxy. As always, my excellent team is ready and available to serve the needs of all Nebraskans,” Fortenberry said. “In an odd coincidence, my survey to constituents last week was on COVID. The results of the survey can be found here: https://bit.ly/3rxpQhy,” Fortenberry added.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.