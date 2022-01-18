Advertisement

Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion

FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013 the during the Electronic...
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013 the during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, for $68.7 billion to gain access to blockbuster games including Call of Duty and Candy Crush. The all-cash deal will let Microsoft accelerate mobile gaming and provide it building blocks for the metaverse, or a virtual environment.(Jae C. Hong | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Microsoft is buying the gaming company Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, gaining access to blockbuster games like “Call of Duty: and “Candy Crush.”

The all-cash deal will let Microsoft accelerate mobile gaming and provide building blocks for the metaverse, or a virtual environment.

The announcement Tuesday arrives with Activision still in turmoil over allegations of misconduct and unequal pay.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick will retain his role, and he and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the company’s culture and accelerate business growth.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Gretna father of 3
Authorities, volunteers continue search for missing Sarpy County father of three
Body found in search of missing Sarpy County man
Nebraska meatpacking worker dies after being hurt on the job
Nebraska Corrections confirm inmate’s death
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Jan. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2,517 cases since Friday

Latest News

A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
Airlines again warn of potential disruption from 5G rollout
A driver was rescued after she sped across frozen river and took a selfie as car sunk. (Source:...
Woman apparently takes selfie as car sinks into frozen river
A huge asteroid is set to pass closely by Earth Tuesday afternoon.
Asteroid to zoom by Earth in close, safe encounter
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer