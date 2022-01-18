Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts endorses Jim Pillen for Nebraska governor’s race

At a press conference Tuesday in the State Capitol Rotunda in Lincoln, Governor Pete Ricketts...
At a press conference Tuesday in the State Capitol Rotunda in Lincoln, Governor Pete Ricketts announced his endorsement of conservative Republican Jim Pillen to be Nebraska’s next governor.(Jim Pillen)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts formally endorsed a candidate Tuesday in the race to be his successor.

After months of speculation, Ricketts announced his endorsement of Jim Pillen ahead of “fly-around tour” promoting the gubernatorial candidate.

The university regent is flying around the state Tuesday with Ricketts, former Gov. Kay Orr, and former Nebraska Congressman and celebrated Husker football coach Dr. Tom Osborne. Following the endorsement announcement in Lincoln, campaign stops were planned in Norfolk, Kearney, and North Platte before concluding in Omaha.

Pillen is running in the Republican primary against Donna Nicole Carpenter, Michael Connely, Charles Herbster, Brett Lindstrom, Lela McNinch, Breland Ridenour, and Theresa Thibodeau. State Sen. Carol Blood announced her run for the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in September.

The primary election is set for May 10.

Herbster, endorsed by former President Trump, expressed his disappointment with Ricketts’ endorsement selection on Tuesday:

