Gov. Ricketts endorses Jim Pillen for Nebraska governor’s race

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts formally endorsed a candidate Tuesday in the race to be his successor.

After months of speculation, Ricketts announced his endorsement of Jim Pillen ahead of “fly-around tour” promoting the gubernatorial candidate.

“Jim Pillen is a lifelong ag producer, a Nebraska job-creator, and a conservative fighter with a proven record of defending our values. Whether creating Nebraska jobs, fighting Critical Race Theory at the University system, or supporting his fellow ag producers, Jim has consistently shown he’s a leader of principle and integrity. Nebraska will be in great hands with Jim Pillen as our next governor, and that’s why he has my full support.”

Thank you @GovRicketts for your endorsement of our campaign. As governor, I will work to continue growing our state and promoting our commonsense Nebraska values. pic.twitter.com/dndbkTBQ4h — Jim Pillen (@jim_pillen) January 18, 2022

The university regent is flying around the state Tuesday with Ricketts, former Gov. Kay Orr, and former Nebraska Congressman and celebrated Husker football coach Dr. Tom Osborne. Following the endorsement announcement in Lincoln, campaign stops were planned in Norfolk, Kearney, and North Platte before concluding in Omaha.

Pillen is running in the Republican primary against Donna Nicole Carpenter, Michael Connely, Charles Herbster, Brett Lindstrom, Lela McNinch, Breland Ridenour, and Theresa Thibodeau. State Sen. Carol Blood announced her run for the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in September.

The primary election is set for May 10.

Herbster, endorsed by former President Trump, expressed his disappointment with Ricketts’ endorsement selection on Tuesday:

“It is disappointing to me that Governor Ricketts is supporting a candidate who has a weak record on illegal immigration, who failed to stop Critical Race Theory from seeping into public universities and then voted to fund it with taxpayer dollars, and who has admitted to polluting our most precious resource, water. I am running for governor because Nebraska needs a true conservative leader to carry on the America First agenda. I am the only candidate in the race who has the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump. And I am the only one who will promote strong economic policies to increase opportunity and prosperity across our state, fight against the liberal radicalization of our children’s education and our election system, and demand order on the border. Like all Nebraska governors, Pete Ricketts is limited to two terms. In the year he has left, Ricketts should focus on serving the needs of Nebraska, not hand-picking his successor. No politician should choose the next governor; the voters should.”

