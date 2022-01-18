Gov. Reynolds breaks campaign fundraising record in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has broken the record for most cash on hand reported for the campaign for Iowa governor.

The Kim Reynolds for Iowa Committee announced that it raised nearly $3.8 million in 2021, and has almost $4.8 million in cash on hand - breaking the record for most cash on hand ever reported by an Iowa statewide campaign.

“In 2022, we will continue to fight to protect the health, safety, and freedom of Iowans. This year, we will enact a bold agenda that grows our state, cuts taxes, and promotes choice and transparency in education,” said Gov. Reynolds. “I am so grateful for the generous support Iowans from all corners of our state have given me. With their strong support, the best is yet to come.”

The previous record for cash on hand was set by Fmr. Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, who reported $4.69 million cash on hand in 2014.

Reynolds received contributions from residents in all of Iowa’s 99 counties.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.