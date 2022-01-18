Advertisement

Former Bellevue elementary security guard alleged sexual assault case goes to trial

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha Public Schools security guard was supposed to appear for a preliminary hearing in Sarpy County Tuesday.

Instead, he waived that right and now the case will go to trial. Carlos Ramirez, 23, is facing first and third-degree sexual assault of a child charges.

He was arrested last month after students reported that a security guard may have had sexual contact with a student on school property.

The police report says the incident happened after school hours in a portable classroom.

A trial date has not yet been scheduled.

