Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A strong cold front topples temperatures through Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild Tuesday our next cool down is already taking aim! A cold front drops in from the N Tuesday night bringing in a gusty N wind, cold air and significant wind chills.

As the front drops in it could spark some light rain showers changing to snow showers moving in from N to S across the area tonight through early Wednesday, but nothing that will cause any impact.

Gusts pick up Tuesday evening and will stay fairly strong through much of Wednesday in the 30s to near 40s. The N wind will drive in the cold air but also make it FEEL even colder with wind chill below zero for most of Wednesday:

Dress in layers tomorrow! A hat, gloves, and warm winter coat will be necessary to combat the cold. We’ll stay in the teens on Thursday with less wind chill and more sun but don’t really notice much relief from the cold until the weekend when we break back above freezing. We’ll briefly touch the 40s next Monday before another cool down kicks in on Tuesday.

Although we have an active forecast where our temperatures are concerned, there isn’t much in the way of moisture this week... a few systems skirt the area but don’t provide much of a chance for meaningful rain or snow locally. We’ll keep an eye on the chance for some light snow showers or flurries Friday night into Saturday and again on Sunday. But right now, no major system are in sight.

