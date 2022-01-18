Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A strong cold front topples temperatures through Thursday

By Emily Roehler
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild Tuesday our next cool down is already taking aim! A cold front drops in from the N Tuesday night bringing in a gusty N wind, cold air and significant wind chills.

Cold front moves in
Cold front moves in(wowt)

As the front drops in it could spark some light rain showers changing to snow showers moving in from N to S across the area tonight through early Wednesday, but nothing that will cause any impact.

Gusts pick up Tuesday evening and will stay fairly strong through much of Wednesday in the 30s to near 40s. The N wind will drive in the cold air but also make it FEEL even colder with wind chill below zero for most of Wednesday:

Wind gusts Tuesday night into Wednesday
Wind gusts Tuesday night into Wednesday(wowt)
Wind chill Wednesday
Wind chill Wednesday(wowt)

Dress in layers tomorrow! A hat, gloves, and warm winter coat will be necessary to combat the cold. We’ll stay in the teens on Thursday with less wind chill and more sun but don’t really notice much relief from the cold until the weekend when we break back above freezing. We’ll briefly touch the 40s next Monday before another cool down kicks in on Tuesday.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Although we have an active forecast where our temperatures are concerned, there isn’t much in the way of moisture this week... a few systems skirt the area but don’t provide much of a chance for meaningful rain or snow locally. We’ll keep an eye on the chance for some light snow showers or flurries Friday night into Saturday and again on Sunday. But right now, no major system are in sight.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Gretna father of 3
Authorities, volunteers continue search for missing Sarpy County father of three
Body found in search of missing Sarpy County man
Nebraska meatpacking worker dies after being hurt on the job
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Nebraska Corrections confirm inmate’s death

Latest News

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Monday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Mild Tuesday, Arctic blast midweek
Mild Tuesday, Arctic blast midweek