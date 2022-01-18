Airport officials report 5G won’t impact planes around Eppley

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Airport Authority officials tell 6 News the 5G rollout will not affect operation at Eppley Airfield.

Officials say there are no 5G towers near the airport but airport authority officials have been keeping up with developments between telecommunications companies and the airline industry.

“Some of the airports as I indicated have buffer zones around them where those providers have either turned off those antennas around the airport or reduced their power output or moved the antennas in a different direction so it doesn’t impact the operations,” said Tim Schmitt, Omaha Airport Authority CEO.

That move came after airlines claim the new 5G signal would interfere with safety equipment that pilots need to take off and land in bad weather, and could cause cancellations and flight delays.

Officials in Omaha say they don’t know what the future holds but issues with slow downs and cancellations at major airports across the country could eventually become issues here.

“There could be some minor impact on some delayed flights going to certain cities that don’t have the buffers around them but we’re not anticipating a huge impact here at Eppley.”

Brenda Robinson has been in the travel industry for about 30 years. She says dealing with flight delays or cancellations caused by everything from COVID to bad weather is something travel agents do on a regular basis.

“If a flight is delayed in North Dakota because of the weather, it’s not going to get to Atlanta, for the people from Omaha to jump on to get to Jamacia so there’s always some kind of little glitches that can happen when you’re traveling,” said Robinson.

Brenda thinks all of the talks about how this new technology will cause all of these problems could be much to do about nothing and reminds her of the scare the country went through in 1999.

“When the year 2000 came around programmers where kind of a little trepidacious about was was going to happen when that clock rolled over so I think it’s the same kind of thing.”

