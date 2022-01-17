Advertisement

Staff members assaulted at Iowa Medical and Classification Center

The Iowa Medical Classification Center(KCRG File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 15th, two correctional officers at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center (IMCC) in Coralville were assaulted by an inmate.

At approximately 8:00 pm, a correctional officer was working his post when an inmate approached him and began assaulting the officer. A second officer quickly responded and attempted to apprehend the inmate, but was also assaulted by the same inmate.

Additional staff arrived and were able to apprehend the inmate without further incident.

The first officer was taken via ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for his injuries. The second officer received relatively minor injuries and was treated at IMCC before being released and sent home.

The incident is under investigation.

