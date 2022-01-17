Six people, pets displaced after fire in Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews arrived Saturday night at an attached garage fire that spread to a home in Omaha.

Smoke detectors helped get everyone out near North 110th Cir. One person was taken to the hospital and at this time, their condition is unknown.

Six people are displaced along with several pets. The cause of the fire is considered an accident, a space heater placed close to combustible materials.

The fire was under control in under 10 minutes. OPPD responded and disconnected the service.

There’s an estimated dollar loss of $52,500.

