Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest suspect of multiple bank robberies

(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested a suspect accused of multiple bank robberies inside a grocery store.

Traynell Toney, 28, was arrested for the robbery on Dec. 31 at a US bank inside of a west Omaha Baker’s supermarket and the robbery on Dec. 20 at a First National Bank inside of a Hy-Vee near Center Street.

Toney was convicted of robbing the US Bank inside the Baker’s Supermarket just north of 90th and Fort streets in June 2017.

He was sentenced to three years in federal prison in March 2018 and was released from prison in December 2020.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Gretna father of 3
Authorities, volunteers continue search for missing Sarpy County father of three
Emergency alert by Omaha Police set off phones
Nebraska Corrections confirm inmate’s death
Six people, pets displaced after fire in Omaha neighborhood
More potential jail time for a once high-ranking Omaha priest charged in two separate theft...
Omaha priest, linked to sex abuse cases, facing more jail time for suspected thefts

Latest News

Hospitals in Nebraska trying to solve staffing shortage
Target employees volunteer day of service at Omaha food bank on MLK Day
One of the two teens badly burned in a cabin fire on New Year's Day in central Iowa is now dead.
Iowa teen dies after being badly burned in New Year's Day cabin fire
Fremont County deputies arrest two after failed traffic stop