Omaha Police arrest suspect of multiple bank robberies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested a suspect accused of multiple bank robberies inside a grocery store.

Traynell Toney, 28, was arrested for the robbery on Dec. 31 at a US bank inside of a west Omaha Baker’s supermarket and the robbery on Dec. 20 at a First National Bank inside of a Hy-Vee near Center Street.

Toney was convicted of robbing the US Bank inside the Baker’s Supermarket just north of 90th and Fort streets in June 2017.

He was sentenced to three years in federal prison in March 2018 and was released from prison in December 2020.

