Omaha man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 29-year-old man was sentenced by a U.S. district judge in federal court Friday.

Andres Cruz was sentenced to 51 months for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Omaha Field Division, and the Omaha Police, they say Cruz agreed picking up packages having meth from multiple sources with co-conspirators around September 14, 2020, continuing to November 16, 2020, according to the release.

Further in the release mentions, Cruz sold one pound of meth to a confidential source in connection with the police on Nov. 9, 2020, and he would make deliveries to customers directed by his co-defendant.

Officials seized about another two pounds of meth from his car during a traffic stop where Cruz was arrested.

He will serve another five years of supervised release after his sentence.

