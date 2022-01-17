Nebraska meatpacking worker dies after being hurt on the job

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska meatpacking plant worker died after he was injured on the job.

Grand Island police said 48-year-old Esteban Mantilla of Grand Island died at the hospital where he was taken after he was hurt Friday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to the JBS meat processing plant around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.