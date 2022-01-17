Nebraska Corrections confirm inmate’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed the death of an inmate at Community Corrections Center – Omaha Sunday evening.

Officials say Richard Baney 70, died at a hospital. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Baney was serving a year and nine months for charges including a second offense DUI and driving under a revoked license out of Madison County.

He started his sentence in October 2021 and there will be a grand jury conducting an investigation.

