Nebraska Corrections confirm inmate’s death
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed the death of an inmate at Community Corrections Center – Omaha Sunday evening.
Officials say Richard Baney 70, died at a hospital. The cause of death is currently unknown.
Baney was serving a year and nine months for charges including a second offense DUI and driving under a revoked license out of Madison County.
He started his sentence in October 2021 and there will be a grand jury conducting an investigation.
