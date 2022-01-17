Advertisement

Iowa teen dies after being badly burned in New Year’s Day cabin fire

By KCCI
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - One of the two teens badly burned in a cabin fire on New Year’s Day in central Iowa has died.

KCCI reports the fire happened in Greene County and sent 15-year-old Harley McDonald and 14-year-old Lucas Oakes to the burn unit in Iowa City.

Lucas was released on Jan. 8.

The Greene County Sheriff said McDonald died from his injuries.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

