Advertisement

Iowa State Patrol records 194 crashes in three day period

The Iowa State Patrol has released some surprising data from the roads this last weekend.
The Iowa State Patrol has released some surprising data from the roads this last weekend.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol has released some surprising data from the roads this last weekend.

From January 14th at 5:00 am till January 17th at 5:00 am the Iowa State Patrol recorded a total of 194 crashes in the state. Of those crashes, 176 resulted in property damage, and 18 resulted in personal injury.

Fortunately, zero of the crashes were reportedly fatal.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Gretna father of 3
Authorities, volunteers continue search for missing Sarpy County father of three
Body found in search of missing Sarpy County man
Emergency alert by Omaha Police set off phones
Nebraska Corrections confirm inmate’s death
Six people, pets displaced after fire in Omaha neighborhood

Latest News

Sheriff says 1 man killed in rollover crash near Madison
Nebraska hospitals face staffing issues in COVID surge
Nebraska hospitals face staffing issues in COVID surge
Honoring Dr. King at the Durham Museum
Honoring Dr. King at the Durham Museum
Bluejays Extra: Emma Ronsiek named Big East Player of the Week
Bluejays Extra: Emma Ronsiek named Big East Player of the Week
Bluejays Extra: Nembhard Big East Freshman of the Week
Bluejays Extra: Nembhard Big East Freshman of the Week