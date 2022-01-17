House fire in Omaha displaces two people

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people have been displaced after a fire Saturday in an Omaha neighborhood.

Crews went to a home near North 47th Street and determined the fire was an accident from an electrical event. The two people were told by a neighbor of smoke coming from the roof and were home at the time, according to the release.

There are reports of heavy damage to the roof and kitchen. Crews were able to find the fire in the attic and got the fire under control in 10 minutes.

The two were able to get out of the home as crews put out the fire.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.