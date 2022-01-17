Advertisement

House fire in Omaha displaces two people

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people have been displaced after a fire Saturday in an Omaha neighborhood.

Crews went to a home near North 47th Street and determined the fire was an accident from an electrical event. The two people were told by a neighbor of smoke coming from the roof and were home at the time, according to the release.

There are reports of heavy damage to the roof and kitchen. Crews were able to find the fire in the attic and got the fire under control in 10 minutes.

The two were able to get out of the home as crews put out the fire.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency alert by Omaha Police set off phones
Omaha Police arrest man accused of attempted bank robbery
Nebraska men sentenced for company’s safety violations
1 dead, 2 critically hurt after crash with semi-truck
cars stolen
Family new to Omaha has both cars stolen within 24 hours

Latest News

Nebraska Corrections confirm inmate’s death
Six people, pets displaced after fire in Omaha neighborhood
Omaha man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent
Sunday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - More melting Monday, cold blast midweek